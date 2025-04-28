Mahindra & Mahindra to buy majority stake in SML Isuzu for $65 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra to buy majority stake in SML Isuzu for $65 mn

By Reuters

  • 28 Apr 2025
Mahindra & Mahindra to buy majority stake in SML Isuzu for $65 mn
Credit: Reuters

India's Mahindra & Mahindra, known for its muscular SUVs and tractors, said on Saturday it had entered into a deal to buy a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for 5.55 billion rupees ($65.00 million) to bolster its truck and bus business.

The acquisition will double Mahindra's market share in the trucks and buses segment of India's fast-growing economy to 6%, with a plan to raise that to 12% by fiscal year 2031, it said.

Mahindra will buy Japan-based Sumitomo Corp's 43.96% stake in SML and Isuzu Motors' 15% stake, apart from launching a mandatory open offer for an additional stake of up to 26% in the company, according to local regulations.

Advertisement

The purchase price is 650 rupees per share, a steep discount to SML's closing price of about 1,773.4 rupees on Friday. The stock has risen about 20% this year, partly on speculation about a deal. The open offer will be for 1,554.6 rupees per share.

"The acquisition of SML Isuzu marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Group's vision of delivering 5x growth in our emerging businesses," Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah said in a statement.

"This acquisition is aligned with our capital allocation strategy for investing in high potential growth areas which have a strong right to win and have demonstrated operational excellence."

Advertisement
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Somerset-backed Printmann Offset picks up controlling stake in packaging firm

Manufacturing

Somerset-backed Printmann Offset picks up controlling stake in packaging firm

Premium
How has the EV bet by family offices, angels fared as Astro Motors gets new owner?

Manufacturing

How has the EV bet by family offices, angels fared as Astro Motors gets new owner?

Premium
VC-backed Jeh Aerospace in talks for fresh funding, may add new investor to cap table

Manufacturing

VC-backed Jeh Aerospace in talks for fresh funding, may add new investor to cap table

Greenko founders' firm teams up with Rio Tinto to explore low-carbon aluminium project

Manufacturing

Greenko founders' firm teams up with Rio Tinto to explore low-carbon aluminium project

Garuda Aerospace secures Series B funding from Venture Catalysts

Manufacturing

Garuda Aerospace secures Series B funding from Venture Catalysts

Pro
AllianceBernstein's alternatives arm CarVal exiting two Indian assets

Manufacturing

AllianceBernstein's alternatives arm CarVal exiting two Indian assets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW