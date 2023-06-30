facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Madison India Capital signing off from BFSI portfolio

Madison India Capital signing off from BFSI portfolio

By Beena Parmar

  • 30 Jun 2023
Premium
Madison India Capital signing off from BFSI portfolio
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Madison India Capital that had raised its last fund way back in 2017 amassing a corpus of around $230 million and has created a portfolio across sectors such as business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare and technology, has harvested money from a six-year-old bet.  The private investment firm ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: Transportr gets seed money; Saudi accelerator VMS inks Egypt deal

TMT

Gulf Digest: Transportr gets seed money; Saudi accelerator VMS inks Egypt deal

Premium
Elevation Capital's nearly decade-old bet shines

Consumer

Elevation Capital's nearly decade-old bet shines

Premium
Aarti Industries taps offshore investor to pocket $130 mn cheque

Manufacturing

Aarti Industries taps offshore investor to pocket $130 mn cheque

Premium
Grapevine: upGrad eyes stake in edtech firm; Sekura, I Squared plan infra deals

General

Grapevine: upGrad eyes stake in edtech firm; Sekura, I Squared plan infra deals

Premium
Madison India Capital signing off from BFSI portfolio

Finance

Madison India Capital signing off from BFSI portfolio

Premium
KoinX looking to go international amid lingering confusion around crypto taxation

TMT

KoinX looking to go international amid lingering confusion around crypto taxation

Advertisement