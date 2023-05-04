facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Madhusudan Kela’s family office picks a stake in digital media co

Madhusudan Kela’s family office picks a stake in digital media co

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 04 May 2023
Premium
Madhusudan Kela’s family office picks a stake in digital media co
Madhusudan Kela, veteran investor

Singularity Ventures, a family office of Madhusudan Kela, former Reliance Capital executive turned investor, has invested in a digital media venture, expanding its exposure to technology-driven companies.  The family office that has separately also anchored an alternative investment fund Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and has backed names like Servify, Exotel, Eduvanz, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Madhusudan Kela's family office picks a stake in digital media co

TMT

Madhusudan Kela's family office picks a stake in digital media co

Premium
Kedias back in packaging biz after selling Manjushree to Advent

Manufacturing

Kedias back in packaging biz after selling Manjushree to Advent

Y Combinator-backed Cashfree elevates two executives to drive growth

People

Y Combinator-backed Cashfree elevates two executives to drive growth

EduFund, Heliware and AuraML raise early-stage funding

TMT

EduFund, Heliware and AuraML raise early-stage funding

Financials lead gains for Sensex, Nifty on weekly expiry

Finance

Financials lead gains for Sensex, Nifty on weekly expiry

Carlyle Q1 earnings fall 10% as PE losses offset credit business growth

Finance

Carlyle Q1 earnings fall 10% as PE losses offset credit business growth