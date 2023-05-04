Madhusudan Kela’s family office picks a stake in digital media co

Premium Madhusudan Kela, veteran investor

Singularity Ventures, a family office of Madhusudan Kela, former Reliance Capital executive turned investor, has invested in a digital media venture, expanding its exposure to technology-driven companies. The family office that has separately also anchored an alternative investment fund Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund and has backed names like Servify, Exotel, Eduvanz, ......