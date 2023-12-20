Madhu Kela-backed Singularity AMC on track to onboard two LPs for latest fund

Premium
Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela-backed Singularity AMC, which is an investor in companies like WebEngage and mCaffeine, is set to secure commitments from domestic institutional investors for its latest vehicle in LP-style bets, a top executive told VCCircle. The asset management firm has been in the market to raise capital for its ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.