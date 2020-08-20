Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
M&A Lab: Bhushan Steel on the mend in Tata avatar but ghost of bankruptcy haunts
Photo Credit: Reuters

In May 2018, Tata Steel Ltd acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd for Rs 35,200 crore in its biggest purchase of a stressed asset under the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS