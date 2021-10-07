M&A advisory firm Kyzen Partners rolls out services for online-first businesses

M&A advisory firm Kyzen Partners announced the launch of its services in online-first businesses.

Kyzen Partners said its services is first of its kind in the segment which focus on online-first businesses, primarily catering to entrepreneurs who require assistance in raising strategic investments to grow their businesses or in selling their business.

The firm is backed by brand licensing consultancy firm LicenseWorks, which advises multiple clients across categories such as home décor, consumer electronics, fashion, healthcare, toys, automotive accessories, home improvement, and more, with a combined deal value above Rs 400 crores (around $54 million).

Founded in January 2021, Kyzen Partners assists entrepreneurs in finding the right strategic investors or successfully exiting their business, by unlocking the value of their business. It offers end-to-end dealmaking support to its clients, acting as a ‘single point of contact’ throughout the fundraising/acquisition process and making it a smooth and seamless process for digital entrepreneurs.

The firm also works with several large consumer goods companies in India that are looking to acquire online brands to diversify their portfolio, enter new market segments, reduce their dependence on traditional distribution channels or expand internationally.

“Traditionally M&A advisory firms only catered to high-ticket deals and didn’t focus on smaller deals due to the lower time to reward ratio. We wanted to bring the same quality of dealmaking and advisory services to all sizes of business and hence we launched Kyzen Partners, a first of its kind M&A advisory firm in India that focuses on online-first businesses with no cap on the deal size, allowing us to serve various kinds of businesses across stages,” Anirudh Ahuja, co-founder of Kyzen Partner, said.