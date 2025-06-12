L&T hires former Aavishkaar Capital partner to head corporate VC arm

Premium Credit: Reuters

L&T Innovation Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, has hired a former partner of Aavishkaar Capital to lead its investments, VCCircle has learned. The Mumbai-headquartered firm, which invests in emerging startups across ......