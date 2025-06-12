L&T hires former Aavishkaar Capital partner to head corporate VC arm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • L&T hires former Aavishkaar Capital partner to head corporate VC arm

L&T hires former Aavishkaar Capital partner to head corporate VC arm

By Aman Rawat

  • 12 Jun 2025
Premium
L&T hires former Aavishkaar Capital partner to head corporate VC arm
Credit: Reuters

L&T Innovation Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, has hired a former partner of Aavishkaar Capital to lead its investments, VCCircle has learned. The Mumbai-headquartered firm, which invests in emerging startups across ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Finance

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Premium
DAM Capital sees top-deck churn as I-bankers, other execs seek greener pastures

Finance

DAM Capital sees top-deck churn as I-bankers, other execs seek greener pastures

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Healthcare

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Bessemer Venture Partners appoints former Cisco Investment exec as partner

People

Bessemer Venture Partners appoints former Cisco Investment exec as partner

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Finance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down

People

Prosus' chief investment officer Ervin Tu to step down

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW