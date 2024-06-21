LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

By TEAM VCC

  • 21 Jun 2024
Pro
LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

Limited partners (LPs), who re-opened their purses last fall for record fresh commitments to India-focussed private equity, private credit and venture capital funds in the December quarter, slowed down again in the first three months of 2024, according to VCCircle estimates based on official data.  LPs made fresh commitments of just ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
How Warburg, Kedaara, IFC's bet played out as Avanse seeks over $1.2-bn valuation

Finance

How Warburg, Kedaara, IFC's bet played out as Avanse seeks over $1.2-bn valuation

Pro
LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

Finance

LPs slow down fresh commitment, but Indian PE-VC dry powder crosses $80 bn

Premium
Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Finance

Africa-focused ALCB Fund onboards European DFI

Premium
Bottomline: Piramal-backed Annapurna posts steller FY24 figures, buries ghost of Covid-19

Finance

Bottomline: Piramal-backed Annapurna posts steller FY24 figures, buries ghost of Covid-19

Indian public markets retreat from record highs amid profit booking

Finance

Indian public markets retreat from record highs amid profit booking

Premium
Law firm JSA's Madhurima Mukherjee on IPO trends, growing SEBI vigilance and more

Finance

Law firm JSA's Madhurima Mukherjee on IPO trends, growing SEBI vigilance and more

Advertisement