LP-GP discussion shifting to DPI, returns: Kedaara's Kejriwal at VCCircle LP Summit

Discussions between limited partners and general partners in India are shifting towards the potential for improvement in distributed to paid-in capital (DPI) and capital returns, Manish Kejriwal, founder and managing partner of private equity firm Kedaara Capital, said at the VCCircle LP Summit 2024. “India's performance has seen a remarkable upswing in the past decade, especially considering the absence of DPI in the first decade,” Kejriwal said during a fireside chat. DPI measures the total value of distributions paid to the LPs in a PE fund relative to the money invested. It is a key tool to determine the total amount a PE or a venture capital fund returns to its LPs.

“The strategy is straightforward: willingness to pay higher amounts, resulting in a net impact of rising valuations. This surge in strategic interest is particularly advantageous for private equity players,” he said.



Exits through public markets, where both IPOs and secondary sales have seen a significant increase, have also deepened the market, he said.



“The market exhibits depth on both the public and private fronts. The key lies in the discipline of the private equity or venture capital player to understand the appropriate exit strategy when making an investment,” Kejriwal said.



Kejriwal focused on aligning limited partners and general partners on value-creation models by emphasizing shared objectives, economic alignment, transparent communication, and strategies dedicated to maximizing value for the fund's investors.



“In the entire value chain, including GPs, distributors, and investors, it's essential not to monkey of your investors in the short term, as it jeopardizes long-term relationships,” said Kejriwal. “Transparency is key; communicate the inherent illiquidity of the product and focus on its downside. Start with the bad news, address portfolio issues before celebrating successes.”



Be candid about flaws and ongoing improvements, embrace mistakes and the investments will follow, Kejriwal said.

