Lorien Finance Raises $2.25M Pre-Series A to Transform Global Education Financing

Lorien Finance, a fintech innovator bridging global capital markets with students from emerging economies, has secured $2.25 million in Pre-Series A funding, setting the stage for a transformative shift in education financing worldwide.

With global education financing expected to surpass $500 billion by 2029, affordability remains a major barrier for students in emerging markets. Lorien Finance is solving this challenge by leveraging AI-driven lending and a global lender network to make education financing more accessible, faster, and smarter.

Strategic Investors Driving Growth

The funding round was led by FlatIronX, a New York-based early-stage VC firm investing in fintech solutions with strong ties to India. Additional investors include Seedstars International Ventures (SIV)—backed by IFC, Visa Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Symbiotics—as well as Ahimsa Capital, Bhavesh Gupta (Ex-Paytm President & COO), Ashneer Grover (ex-BharatPe MD), Play Holdings, and Silver Ridge Accelerator.

A Mission to Make Global Education Affordable

"For too long, financial constraints have determined who gets access to quality education, leaving millions of talented students in emerging economies behind," said Nikhil Mudgal, Founder & CEO of Lorien Finance. "We are changing this by making financing more inclusive and data-driven. This investment will help us push the boundaries of innovation, offering personalized funding solutions while empowering lenders to make confident, real-time decisions."

Lorien Finance already connects students to a $3 billion+ lending pool from 17+ international lenders, including Sallie Mae, a leading US education lender. This allows students to access interest rates as low as 3.49%. Since inception, over 1,000 Indian students have applied for funding through Lorien Finance.

Expanding Access in India

With this fresh capital, Lorien Finance will expand its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, where access to financing remains limited. The company will also strengthen its AI-driven risk assessment technology, enabling faster underwriting decisions and more personalized financing solutions for students and lenders.

“The combination of a digital-first lending process and a data-driven risk assessment model is what makes Lorien Finance such a compelling opportunity. This approach not only benefits students but also strengthens the financial system by enabling lenders to deploy capital more effectively.” – said Shreya Choubey, Partner at FlatIronX, and the former Product Head for Advice at MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), a leading US fintech platform with over 20 million customers.

"Access to quality higher education remains a challenge, and Lorien is uniquely positioned to bridge the financing gap, enabling more Indian students to study at top global institutions," added Charlie Graham-Brown, CIO & Co-Founder at Seedstars International Ventures.

Lorien Finance is hiring across key functions to support its rapid expansion and invites top talent to join its mission of transforming global education financing.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

