Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Lone Star Funds files case against RattanIndia Finance alleging fraud, irregularities
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

A subsidiary of US-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds has moved the court against RattanIndia Finance Pvt Ltd alleging...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS