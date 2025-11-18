Power-equipment maker Skipper in talks to bag US, UK contracts

Premium Inside Skipper Ltd's plant in Uluberia, West Bengal (Source: Company website)

The publicly listed power transmission and distribution equipment maker Skipper Ltd is in “advanced discussions” with companies in the US, UK and Poland, to ink contract manufacturing arrangements that could significantly broadbase its customer base in the export market, two people aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. The people cited ......