HealthPlix Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs an artificial intelligence-based medical records platform, on Wednesday said it has raised $13.5 million (around Rs 99 crore) as part of its ongoing Series B round.

The funding was led by Lightspeed and joined by existing investors JSW Ventures, Kalaari and Chiratae.

The Bengaluru-based startup was established in 2016 by Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Prasad Basavaraj, and Sandeep Gudibanda. Its platform allows doctors to interact with patients, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical/equipment manufacturers and insurers.

The startup is supporting more than 60,000 consultations across over 15 specialities on a daily basis, it claims.

Vaibhav Agrawal, partner at Lightspeed, and a former physician, said that what sets HealthPlix apart is its doctor-first B2B approach.

In June last year, HealthPlix said it raised $6 million (Rs 45 crore) in its Series B round led by new investor JSW Ventures.

Other health-tech ventures have attracted investor attention in the recent past.

For example, last month, MediBuddy, formerly DocsApp, said it had closed its Series B round of $40 million.

Lightspeed has backed startups such as Byju’s, Oyo and ShareChat. In August last year, it raised $275 million (Rs 2052 crore) for its new fund.

The venture capital firm’s third fund will continue to focus on early-stage startups in India. Lightspeed initially invested in India through its global funds.

Since it began operating in the country in 2007, it has committed more than 80% of its investments at the seed and Series A stages.