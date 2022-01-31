Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Lightspeed eyes more bets on new themes like agritech, healthtech
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Lightspeed, known for its bets on Byju’s, Oyo and ShareChat, expects to sharpen its focus on startups in the agritech and...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT