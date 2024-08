Lighthouse PE hits sell button on a seven-year-old consumer portfolio firm

Pro (L to R) Mukund Krishnaswami, Sachin Bhartiya and Sean Sovak, co-founders, Lighthouse Funds

Mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Advisors India Pvt. Ltd, which has been on the road to raise its new fund and has made two big exit moves early this year with robust returns, has hit the sell button on a company it first bet in 2017, with modest returns. It has ......