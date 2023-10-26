Lighthouse nears final close of fourth PE fund, loops in new LP

Premium Sachin Bhartiya, founding partner, Lighthouse Funds | Credit: Twitter (X)

Mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which counts Fabindia, Duroflex, Wow! Momo and Tynor, among its portfolio firms, has roped in a new limited partner (LP) on its way to the final close of its fourth domestic-focussed fund. The new fund, which would double Lighthouse’s assets under management (AUM), is also ......