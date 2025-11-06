Lighthouse Canton bags $40 mn in first external fundraise, led by Peak XV Partners
By Swet Sarika

  • 06 Nov 2025
Credit: thinkstock

Global investment firm Lighthouse Canton has secured funding of  $40 million in a strategic investment round led by Peak XV Partners with participation from Nextinfinity, the company said in a statement. 

Nextinfinity is the investment holding company of Shyam Maheshwari, who is the founding Partner of SSG Capital which was later rebranded as Ares SSG. 

The fundraise, Lighthouse Canton's first external source of capital, will accelerate its next phase of its growth, the statement said. The capital will be deployed to enhance technology infrastructure, attract senior talent, expand its product capabilities, and pursue geographic growth opportunities across high-potential markets.

Founded in 2014, Lighthouse Canton manages over $5 billion (around Rs 44,288 crore) in assets across Singapore, India, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

“We have built Lighthouse Canton with an institutional mindset, independently, for more than ten years, guided by a long-term vision of creating a world-class, client-aligned investment platform. With Peak XV and our strategic partners, we are deepening our capabilities, institutionalizing further, and positioning ourselves for the next decade of growth,” said  Shilpi Chowdhary, group CEO, Lighthouse Canton.

Lighthouse Canton offers wealth and asset management services. Its asset management business comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, private credit, venture capital, growth debt, public equities, and global macros.

Its wealth management business caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates, and philanthropic needs, providing them tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business & family office solutions.

Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA) is a leading venture capital firm investing across India, Southeast Asia and beyond. Over the last 19 years of operations in the region, Peak XV has grown to manage approximately $ 9 billion in capital across 13 funds and invested in over 400 companies.

The portfolio has seen 31 IPOs and several successful M&As till date.

