Lighthouse-backed Ferns N Petals to open more hotels, ramp up non-gifting biz

Premium
Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd plans to open more hotels and ramp up its wedding services vertical, as the gifting platform looks to sustain revenue growth and boost profitability, the company’s founder told VCCircle. The Delhi-based company, which raised Rs 200 crore from homegrown private equity firm Lighthouse Funds in 2022, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.