LGT group forays into India’s wealth management space

Credit: 123RF.com

Private banking and asset management group LGT on Friday said it is planning to roll out wealth management services for Indian clients through its entity LGT Wealth India, with an aim to further strengthen its footprint in Asia.

“Our aim is to offer a fresh approach to wealth management. The plan is to put our clients first by providing a transparent service, designed around what is right for them,” said Atul Singh, managing director and CEO of LGT Wealth India.

“By working closely together, we can draw on our varied skills and knowledge, allowing us to treat each portfolio individually and meet the unique needs of every client,” he added.

Advertisement

LGT Wealth India, registered with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a portfolio manager, provides financial services and products to its clients. It employs more than 200 staff and has a presence in fourteen cities across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Liechtenstein-headquartered LGT group has combined managed assets of $297.4 billion (as of 30 June 2022) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. The firm claims to have more than 4,500 employees and is present in over 20 locations over the world. In Asia, LGT has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and India.

“Uniting our long-standing expertise in the management of large assets with our entrepreneurial approach has allowed us to grow continuously and sustainably. Combining the expertise of a global private bank with an experienced and tenured India specialist team, we are committed to supporting our clients in India and generating long-term sustainable value,” said HSH Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman, LGT.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments