LG Electronics' Indian unit seeks $8.7 bn valuation in IPO

LG Electronics' logo is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul | Credit: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

LG Electronics India is seeking a valuation of up to 774 billion rupees ($8.71 billion) in its long-delayed initial public offering, tapping into a bustling IPO market with one of India's largest offerings so far this year.

The appliance maker set a price band of 1,080-1,140 rupees per share, a public filing showed on Wednesday. The three-day share sale opens for bidding on October 7. Large anchor investors will be able to place bids on October 6.

The IPO will raise up to 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) at the top of the price range for its Korean parent LG Electronics Inc, which is offloading a 15% stake in the company.

Advertisement

LG Electronics India is not issuing new shares in the offering.

Having initially filed for an IPO last December, LG Electronics had sought a listing by May, but delayed the share sale, citing market volatility.

October is a busy month for IPOs in India, with non-bank lender Tata Capital's $1.75 billion issue — the country's largest this year — and shared office space provider WeWork's offering scheduled to run around the same time.

Advertisement

The IPO also comes after the Indian tax body lowered consumption taxes on a wide range of goods including electronics to 18% from 28%, in a bid to spur demand for the lucrative festive season.

LG Electronics, India's second-largest appliance maker, sells products such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions.

It competes with Whirlpool and Samsung in the domestic market, which is expected to grow 12% annually till 2029, according to consultancy firm RedSeer.

Advertisement

The offering will be the latest in a long line of companies tapping India's capital markets this year. Companies in India raised about 909.8 billion rupees through IPOs as of September 30, up from 770.6 billion rupees in the same period last year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments