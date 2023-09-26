Leo Capital, Saama backer Cendana Capital to increase LP commitments in India

Premium
Cendana Capital, a San Francisco-based firm that backs early-stage venture capital funds as a limited partner, expects to increase its commitment towards India in coming years, as the country gets greater attention from global investors, a senior executive told VCCircle. “Out of all the investments we’ve committed to international funds, about ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.