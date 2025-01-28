Lemon Consultech’s Veloce taps greenshoe option for debut fund, eyes final close

Premium
Lemon Consultech Group-controlled fintech platform Veloce Fintech Pvt. Ltd has exercised the greenshoe option for an alternative investment fund that makes both debt and equity deals after crossing its base target and is now aiming to hit the final close by March, a top executive told VCCircle. The Surat, Gujarat-based company ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.