facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding

Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding

By Staff Writer

  • 16 Mar 2023
Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Yellow, a startup founded by Niranjan Vemulkar and Nikhil Varghese, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Gruhas Proptech. 

Yellow has developed a groundbreaking digital Will-making solution that is accessible not just to those with expensive lawyers and wealth management firms, but to everyone," said Vemulkar, co-founder and chief executive of Yellow. 

According to the company, the legaltech startup was founded in September 2021 and aims to provide a cost-effective digital estate planning solution. 

Advertisement

"Given the lack of awareness of the necessity of Wills and Estate Planning, its perceived complexity, and misunderstanding of the Indian Legal system among Indian masses, Yellow provides a unique digital solution that can disrupt a market that has historically been fragmented and unreachable to the masses," said Abhijeet Pai from Gruhas

Back in 2022, the legaltech startup had also raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round from institutional and angel investors, Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder of Koo, Mukund Rao, among others. 

Advertisement
YellowAbhijit PaiGruhasKoostartupsStartup

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Early-stage investor taps former StoveKraft exec for key role

People

Early-stage investor taps former StoveKraft exec for key role

Early-stage startups Aerem, Zouk, others raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Aerem, Zouk, others raise funding

Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding

TMT

Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding

Grapevine: Ares SSG, Edelweiss infra fund, ICICI Venture portfolio company in news

General

Grapevine: Ares SSG, Edelweiss infra fund, ICICI Venture portfolio company in news

SVB fallout to weigh on banks, PE firms turning to peers for debt: Bain Capital's Connaughton

Finance

SVB fallout to weigh on banks, PE firms turning to peers for debt: Bain Capital's Connaughton

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200-mn factory in India

Manufacturing

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200-mn factory in India

Advertisement