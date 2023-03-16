Legaltech firm Yellow snags seed funding

Yellow, a startup founded by Niranjan Vemulkar and Nikhil Varghese, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Gruhas Proptech.

“Yellow has developed a groundbreaking digital Will-making solution that is accessible not just to those with expensive lawyers and wealth management firms, but to everyone," said Vemulkar, co-founder and chief executive of Yellow.

According to the company, the legaltech startup was founded in September 2021 and aims to provide a cost-effective digital estate planning solution.

"Given the lack of awareness of the necessity of Wills and Estate Planning, its perceived complexity, and misunderstanding of the Indian Legal system among Indian masses, Yellow provides a unique digital solution that can disrupt a market that has historically been fragmented and unreachable to the masses," said Abhijeet Pai from Gruhas.

Back in 2022, the legaltech startup had also raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round from institutional and angel investors, Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder of Koo, Mukund Rao, among others.

