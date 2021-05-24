Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Legal scuffle breaks out as Affle accuses PhonePe of lowballing the investor with Indus OS deal
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Walmart-owned PhonePe's move to acquire Indus OS is set for a legal battle as a minority investor of the India-focused indigenous...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...