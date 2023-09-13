Leads Connect taps strategic buyer to step up agri play

Premium
Agritech firm Leads Connect, which offers research and development-based analytics related to farms, disasters, climate and hazards, has roped in a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company as a strategic buyer as it looks to expand its proprietary platform. The Noida-based company said in a statement on Wednesday that it has secured ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.