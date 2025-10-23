Lab-grown diamonds losing sparkle as output rises in India, China
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Lab-grown diamonds losing sparkle as output rises in India, China

Lab-grown diamonds losing sparkle as output rises in India, China

By Reuters

  • 23 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
Lab-grown diamonds losing sparkle as output rises in India, China
Lab-grown diamond jewelry displayed at Pure Grown Diamonds headquarters in Woodbridge, New Jersey, October 4, 2017. | Credit: Reuters/Amr Alfiky

Lab-grown diamonds are losing their appeal due to oversupply and consumer preferences are starting to shift back to natural stones, World Diamond Council President Feriel Zerouki has said.

The natural diamond industry has seen a price slump since mid-2022 after peaking earlier that year, mainly due to the rising popularity of lab-grown gems especially among younger jewellery buyers.

But a collapse in lab-grown diamond prices on the back of increased production in China and India, has started to undermine confidence in the synthetic gems, Zerouki told Reuters in an interview at a mining conference in Luanda on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"If you look at the latest trends, lab-grown diamond prices are crashing. This is impacting consumer confidence in lab-growns," Zerouki said.

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan says the average wholesale price of one-carat and two-carat lab-grown diamonds has fallen by as much as 96% since 2018.

Experts have warned that the price of lab-grown diamonds could drop so low that they become fashion accessories that no longer compete with diamonds, especially in the key bridal market.

Advertisement

"I believe that the lab-grown bubble has burst. And actually, there is a movement in the trade, even at retail level, to come back to natural diamonds," she added.

Zerouki, who is also Vice President of Trading and Industry at global diamond giant De Beers, said a rebound in demand for natural stones would not happen by itself, but requires initiatives such as the Luanda Accord.

That is an agreement by diamond-producing countries and firms to create a collective marketing fund for natural diamonds.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, countries such as Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and South Africa have committed to allocate 1% of their annual diamond sales revenue to a campaign to promote natural diamonds.

Advertisement
diamondsDe Beers

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Peak XV-backed Heads Up For Tails in advanced talks to raise funding

Consumer

Peak XV-backed Heads Up For Tails in advanced talks to raise funding

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy around $2.5 bn, says cybersecurity body

Consumer

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy around $2.5 bn, says cybersecurity body

PE-backed KFC operator Sapphire Foods' quarterly loss widens as urban diners trim spends

Consumer

PE-backed KFC operator Sapphire Foods' quarterly loss widens as urban diners trim spends

Pro
Lighthouse lines up another benchmark-beating exit move from consumer firm

Consumer

Lighthouse lines up another benchmark-beating exit move from consumer firm

Premium
Fast fashion retail chain Style Union raises Series D funding

Consumer

Fast fashion retail chain Style Union raises Series D funding

Pro
Venturi Partners frontrunner to bet on VC-backed petcare startup

Consumer

Venturi Partners frontrunner to bet on VC-backed petcare startup

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW