Lab-grown diamond jeweller Limelight raises funding, plans IPO

Premium Credit: Reuters

Lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Ltd has raised fresh capital in a primary transaction. The Mumbai-based company, which is backed by Asia's largest jewellery manufacturer Emerald Group, has raised about $11 million (Rs 90 crore) from fund houses, broking firms, family offices and its promoters, it said in ......