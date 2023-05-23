Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Audio content platform Kuku FM, operated by Mebigo Labs Pvt Ltd, is in discussions with an overseas investor to raise fresh equity investment. The Mumbai-based company, which counts Fundamentum Partnership, Krafton, Paramark Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Vertex, Verlinvest and FounderBank Capital as its investors, is looking to secure $10 million (around Rs ......