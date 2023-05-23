facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor

Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor

By Aman Rawat

  • 23 May 2023
Premium
Kuku FM eyes fresh capital from offshore investor
Credit: 123RF.com

Audio content platform Kuku FM, operated by Mebigo Labs Pvt Ltd, is in discussions with an overseas investor to raise fresh equity investment. The Mumbai-based company, which counts Fundamentum Partnership, Krafton, Paramark Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Vertex, Verlinvest and FounderBank Capital as its investors, is looking to secure $10 million (around Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Others

Good Glamm Group-backed Sirona snaps up sexual wellness brand

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

TMT

Blackstone bullish on India's data consumption trend

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

Consumer

Veranda Learning makes seven acquisitions

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

TMT

QIA leads $250-mn funding in British-Indian entrepreneur's Builder.ai

Premium
EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

Manufacturing

EV maker Omega in talks with PE funds, impact investors to raise $100 mn

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe

People

BlackRock promotes Italy head to chief of southern Europe