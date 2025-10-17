Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm

Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm

By Malvika Maloo

  • 17 Oct 2025
Premium
Kotak's PE funds eye $136 mn harvest from portfolio firm
Credit: VCCircle

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, the alternatives investment arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank that operates multi-asset funds across special situations, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private credit, has hit the harvest button on a company it first backed four years ago. Two of its funds have proposed to sell shares worth ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

AI Planet, HooLiv and DashamLabs pocket early-stage funding

TMT

AI Planet, HooLiv and DashamLabs pocket early-stage funding

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Egypt's Nanovate, Tunisia's PAYDAY get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Egypt's Nanovate, Tunisia's PAYDAY get funding

Google-backed Sharechat cuts losses by 72%, expects profitability in FY27

TMT

Google-backed Sharechat cuts losses by 72%, expects profitability in FY27

Zepto snags $450 mn from CalPERS, others at $7 bn valuation

TMT

Zepto snags $450 mn from CalPERS, others at $7 bn valuation

Zomato, Blinkit parent Eternal's quarterly profit rises sequentially

TMT

Zomato, Blinkit parent Eternal's quarterly profit rises sequentially

Premium
Moroccan proptech Yakeey taps US investor for Series A round

TMT

Moroccan proptech Yakeey taps US investor for Series A round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW