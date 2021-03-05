KoineArth, a blockchain-based supply chain startup, has raised $1.8 million (around Rs 13 crore) in a pre-Series A fundraising exercise.

The round in Bengaluru-based KoineArth was led by early-stage investor YourNest Venture Capital, the company said in a statement. Other participants include existing investors Inventus India and Lumis Partners.

This comes around 10 days after VCCircle reported that YourNest was set to launch its third fund, which could be double the size of its last vehicle.

KoineArth, operated by Koinearth India Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2018 by Praphul Chandra. The company says its platform works with enterprise customers to deploy solutions for inventory visibility, invoice financing, contract enforcement, and others.

KoineArth will use the capital it has raised to fund product development and market expansion.

Directly.live

Marketplace ClickIndia.com has bought software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Directly.live.

The acquisition took place via an all-cash deal, the two companies said in a statement. The financial details were not disclosed.

Directly.live, set up by IIT-Delhi student Mayank Dubey, says it is a live SaaS tool that helps schedule meetings. Individuals and companies can integrate its platform into their systems and connect with customers or audiences through one-on-one video calls.

ClickIndia said the acquisition will boost user experience as well as help its customers close deals. The company, operated by ClickIndia Infomedia Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2007 and operates as a classifieds platform.