KKR-controlled BMH Group appoints former MGM, Fortis Hospital exec as CEO

Premium
Kerala-based hospital chain Baby Memorial Hospital Group, or BMH, in which global private equity firm KKR bought majority stake recently, has appointed a former senior executive of MGM Healthcare Group and Fortis Malar Hospital as its chief executive officer, or CEO, with effect from 1 October. Baby Memorial Hospital Group ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.