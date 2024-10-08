KKR-controlled BMH Group appoints former MGM, Fortis Hospital exec as CEO
Harish Manian, CEO, Baby Memorial Hospital Group

Kerala-based hospital chain Baby Memorial Hospital Group, or BMH, in which global private equity firm KKR bought majority stake recently, has appointed a former senior executive of MGM Healthcare Group and Fortis Malar Hospital as its chief executive officer, or CEO, with effect from 1 October.    Baby Memorial Hospital Group ......

