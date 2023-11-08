facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 08 Nov 2023
Premium
Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor
Sachinder Bhinder, MD and CEO, Aavas Financiers

Aavas Financiers Ltd, a mortgage lender backed by Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital and Swiss investment firm Partners Group, is raising fresh capital from a foreign investor to provide housing loans to people in the low-income group.  The Jaipur-based affordable housing-focused lender, which listed on the stock exchanges about five years ago, is ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: GoDigit turns profitable in FY23, gross premium rises

Finance

Bottomline: GoDigit turns profitable in FY23, gross premium rises

Premium
Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

Finance

Kedaara-backed Aavas Financiers to get funding from foreign investor

Pro
TVS Capital kicks off process to raise new fund with big target

Finance

TVS Capital kicks off process to raise new fund with big target

Carlyle Q3 earnings slump 43% but beat analyst estimate

Finance

Carlyle Q3 earnings slump 43% but beat analyst estimate

KKR Q3 earnings drop 7% as asset sales decline

Finance

KKR Q3 earnings drop 7% as asset sales decline

Riyadh Valley Company strikes another LP-style bet in MENA region

Finance

Riyadh Valley Company strikes another LP-style bet in MENA region

Advertisement