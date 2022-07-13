Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Kedaara Capital frontrunner for significant minority stake in IVF chain
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Homegrown private equity fund Kedaara Capital has emerged as frontrunner for a significant minority stake in IVF chain, Oasis...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP