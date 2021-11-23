Karan Johan, Yuvraj Singh invest in Carl Pei’s Nothing

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new consumer electronics firm, Nothing, has raised capital from Indian investors, the company said in a statement today. The company said that director Karan Johan, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, had joined its investment round announced last month. Digital content creator Ranveer Allabadia and Bollywood music composer Jasleen Royal also participated in the round.

“The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space. We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision & mission,” said Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India.

Nothing had announced a $50 million funding round in October, which was an extension of its $15 million Series A round announced in February. The London-based consumer electronics firm has raised $75 million so far. It also entered into a partnership with chipmaker Qualcomm last month, saying that it will use the company’s chips for future products.

The company’s investors also include iPod inventor Tony Fadell, YouTuber Casey Neistat and more.

The company’s first product, a pair of true wireless headphones called Nothing Ear 1, was launched in August this year. In the past, Pei has said that Nothing’s product will span the entire consumer electronics space, meaning the company will launch smartphones and other gadgets as well.