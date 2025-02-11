JV Ventures sets closing timelines for biotech-focused VC fund

Premium Jasmeet Chhabra (left) and Vishal Goel, Innovation Acceleration Platform (IXP)

Hyderabad-based investment management firm JV Ventures has set a timeline for the first and final close for its maiden biotech-focused venture capital fund under the Innovation Acceleration Platform (IXP). The firm, set up by Vishal Goel and Jasmeet Chhabra, has received approval from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board ......