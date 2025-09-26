JUST IN TIME SECURES INR 80 CRORE GROWTH CAPITAL LED BY ACE INVESTOR ASHISH KACHOLIA TO STRENGTHEN PAN-INDIA OMNICHANNEL WATCH RETAIL BUSINESS

JUST IN TIME – House of International Watch Brands and India’s leading omnichannel watch retailer – today announced the successful raise of INR 80 crore in growth capital led by noted investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from Lashit Sanghvi and associates. This strategic investment highlights market confidence in JUST IN TIME’s strong leadership, curated brand portfolio, and innovative omnichannel retail model. It also reflects the investors’ shared vision of building a consumer-centric, premium watch retail powerhouse in India.

With over 80 boutiques across 18+ cities and a portfolio of 55+ global and private-label brands, JUST IN TIME has become a trusted destination for watch collectors and enthusiasts. The company operates a diverse network of multi-brand outlets and exclusive brand boutiques, offering Indian consumers access to world-class timepieces, personalized services, and authorized after-sales care through dedicated service centers.

The newly raised capital will be deployed towards:

- Expanding the company’s retail footprint across India.

- Enhancing its omnichannel ecosystem to integrate offline and digital experiences seamlessly.

- Onboarding new international watch brands into its portfolio.

- Elevating customer journeys with a transparent, unbiased, and premium shopping experience.

Leadership Perspectives

“For over two decades, JUST IN TIME has grown as a family-driven business built on trust and passion. This growth capital from Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi marks an important new chapter for us. With their support, we are set to scale our presence, strengthen our digital ecosystem, and redefine the watch retail experience in India,” said Rajesh Chheda, Founder & Managing Director, JUST IN TIME.

“With this growth capital, we aim to expand our reach across India and strengthen our omnichannel presence. Our vision is to make global watch brands more accessible while creating a premium, transparent, and inspiring journey that ensures every customer feels part of the JUST IN TIME family,” added Ronak Bharat Shah, CEO, JUST IN TIME.

This partnership allows us to bring the world of watchmaking closer to India while ensuring every interaction reflects the values of craftsmanship, elegance, and care,” noted Rashi Chheda Shah, Director, JUST IN TIME.

Investor Perspectives

“India’s premium watch retail industry is witnessing exponential growth. JUST IN TIME has the right leadership, strong brand partnerships, and a proven omni-channel strategy to capture this opportunity. We are delighted to be their growth partner in this exciting journey,” said Ashish Kacholia.

“JUST IN TIME is shaping modern watch culture in India by making global brands more accessible and aspirational. Their family principles and forward-looking business strategy make them a truly unique retailer. We are thrilled to partner with them,” added Lashit Sanghvi.

About the Company:

Founded over 20 years ago, JUST IN TIME is India’s leading omnichannel premium watch retailer. Curating a portfolio of 55+ international watch brands alongside private-label offerings, the company operates across 18+ cities with 80+ boutiques, including multi-brand outlets and exclusive brand boutiques. Its commitment to trusted after-sales service, premium experiences, and transparent retailing has made it a preferred destination for watch enthusiasts nationwide.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

