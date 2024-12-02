Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close

Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close

By Malvika Maloo

  • 02 Dec 2024
Premium
Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close
Amit Anand, founding partner, Jungle Ventures

Southeast Asia- and India-focused venture capital firm Jungle Ventures has brought on board a new limited partner for its fifth fund and hit the investment vehicle’s first close.  The Singapore-based VC firm, which counts unicorn startups such as home interior startup Livspace and business-to-business marketplace Moglix in its India portfolio, has received a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF's India monetisation plans move forward

Finance

Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF's India monetisation plans move forward

RBI removes ban on Sachin Bansal's Navi from sanctioning, disbursing new loans

Finance

RBI removes ban on Sachin Bansal's Navi from sanctioning, disbursing new loans

Premium
Financial services, tech sectors upstage real estate to attract more AIF money in Q2

Finance

Financial services, tech sectors upstage real estate to attract more AIF money in Q2

Premium
Warburg Pincus-controlled Vistaar Finance in talks with PE firms for fundraising

Finance

Warburg Pincus-controlled Vistaar Finance in talks with PE firms for fundraising

Prosus invests $80 mn in PremjiInvest-backed fintech firm

Finance

Prosus invests $80 mn in PremjiInvest-backed fintech firm

Premium
Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Finance

Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW