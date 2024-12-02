Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close

Premium
Southeast Asia- and India-focused venture capital firm Jungle Ventures has brought on board a new limited partner for its fifth fund and hit the investment vehicle’s first close. The Singapore-based VC firm, which counts unicorn startups such as home interior startup Livspace and business-to-business marketplace Moglix in its India portfolio, has received a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.