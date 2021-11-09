Jet Media Network raises $2.5 million led by Los Angeles Media Fund

Digital publishing company Jet Media Network, which is a subsidiary of Pune-based JetSynthesis Pvt Ltd, has closed a $2.5 million seed round led by Los Angeles Media Fund and joined by investors including 10X Capital, Gaingels, JetSynthesys, Spivy Private Capital, and Equinox Systems.

The company is going to launch its first mobile app with a collaboration with former Brazil, Barcelona, and AC Milan football (soccer) superstar, Ronaldinho.

To change how fans interact with the biggest celebrities in the world, the network brings together successful athletes and celebrities, seeking to have more “ownership” of their fans and to capitalize on the creator economy with bespoke mobile destinations that create the ultimate direct-to-fan (DTF) experience.

Founded by Jesper Schertiger, Jet Media Network seeks to disrupt the way talent engages with fans by creating a direct relationship where content is presented based on a user’s selection of various interest groups as opposed to algorithms that prioritize the platform over the celebrity and fan.

Schertiger said: “The investment demonstrates the shift in direction and change in appetite for celebrities to have greater ownership over their brand and content, and in essence, to become their own publisher. It also demonstrates the belief that Jet Media Network has the right technology, strategy, and leadership in place to succeed.”

Currently, the network focuses on leading athletes but will expand its “world of icons” to include other celebrities, musicians, actors, gamers, influencers, public figures, and more.

The company is looking forward to building a community and forming a direct relationship between fans and celebrities where content will be showcased on the basis of a user's selection of various interest groups.