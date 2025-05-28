Janus Henderson builds robust Turkey pipeline; evaluates country-specific strategy

Premium
Janus Henderson’s emerging markets private capital arm, formerly NBK Capital Partners, is looking to re-enter Turkey after a decade-long hiatus. The firm is developing a country-specific strategy, betting on the resilience of mid-market firms and rising demand for alternative financing amid tightened bank lending, according to a senior executive. This ......
