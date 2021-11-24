James Murdoch-backed edtech startup Harappa plans to double headcount

Harappa, an online startup for behavioral skilling, backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, plans to double its employee headcount by hiring 150 more people across verticals in financial year 2021-22, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company, which is the first Indian investment for Lupa Systems, said 30% of the new hires will be onboarded into Harappa’s engineering and product teams. The company currently has a team of 150 people, including those at the executive levels.

“Harappa’s vision and our unique Thrive Skills pedagogy have unlocked tremendous growth and momentum across our B2B and B2C offerings over the course of the last two years,” said Shreyasi Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Harappa.

Harappa is looking strengthen its business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments with the proposed hiring. The company also hopes the new hirings will build long-term capabilities for it. The company currently has industry veterans like Nilanjan Kar, former president of upGrad, Mudit Shekhawat, former chief marketing officer at Yatra Online Pvt Ltd, and Vikram Rathore, former associate director at KPMG India on its board.

Harappa said it is betting on skills like critical thinking, effective communication, problem solving, and active listening, which have gained importance over the last two years.