Jaipur school chain JPIS eyes maiden PE deal, hires banker

Pro A view of Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur | Credit: JIPS

Jaipur, Rajasthan-based school operator Jayshree Periwal International School (JIPS) is looking to stitch its maiden private equity transaction, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The school chain, run by entrepreneur Jayshree Periwal and her family, is working with an investment bank to scout for potential investors, the people said, ......