Jaipur school chain JPIS eyes maiden PE deal, hires banker
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Jaipur school chain JPIS eyes maiden PE deal, hires banker

Jaipur school chain JPIS eyes maiden PE deal, hires banker

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 16 Apr 2025
Pro
Jaipur school chain JPIS eyes maiden PE deal, hires banker
A view of Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur | Credit: JIPS

Jaipur, Rajasthan-based school operator Jayshree Periwal International School (JIPS) is looking to stitch its maiden private equity transaction, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The school chain, run by entrepreneur Jayshree Periwal and her family, is working with an investment bank to scout for potential investors, the people said, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Amazon-backed More Retail plans IPO next year

Consumer

Amazon-backed More Retail plans IPO next year

Premium
VC-backed ice cream brand NIC looks for another scoop of funding

Consumer

VC-backed ice cream brand NIC looks for another scoop of funding

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

Consumer

Bottomline: PE-backed K12 Techno's revenue growth slows, profitability improves

Premium
True North, Accel, nine more PE/VCs get exit window as portfolio firms secure IPO nod

Consumer

True North, Accel, nine more PE/VCs get exit window as portfolio firms secure IPO nod

ICICI Venture's debut VC fund bets on Bare Anatomy parent as Accel signs off

Consumer

ICICI Venture's debut VC fund bets on Bare Anatomy parent as Accel signs off

Premium
Softbank, Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness snaps up food ingredients firm

Consumer

Softbank, Tiger Global-backed OfBusiness snaps up food ingredients firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW