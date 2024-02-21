facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

By Dilasha Seth

  • 21 Feb 2024
Premium
Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle
Bandr Mohammed Alhomaly, CEO, Jada FoF

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund-of-Funds has struck its first limited partner bet this year in a Riyadh-based tech-focused private equity investment vehicle. The fund-of-fund, which has so far committed $830 million in capital in over 36 funds, including Iliad Tech Ventures Fund I and Investcorp’s Saudi Pre-IPO Growth ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Equirus Capital hits first close for maiden early-stage VC fund

Finance

Equirus Capital hits first close for maiden early-stage VC fund

Premium
Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

Finance

Jada strikes year's first LP bet in Riyadh-based PE vehicle

European PE investor CVC Capital closes sixth Asia-focussed fund at $6.8 bn

Finance

European PE investor CVC Capital closes sixth Asia-focussed fund at $6.8 bn

Sensex, Nifty bounce back from intra-day lows to end higher for sixth session

Finance

Sensex, Nifty bounce back from intra-day lows to end higher for sixth session

Premium
Payments platform Innoviti in talks for pre-IPO fundraise

Finance

Payments platform Innoviti in talks for pre-IPO fundraise

Premium
Must resolve regulatory issues for continuation funds: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

Must resolve regulatory issues for continuation funds: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Advertisement