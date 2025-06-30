IVF chain Prasanth Fertility appoints banker to kick-off maiden fundraise

Premium Dr Geetha Haripriya founded Prashanth Fertility Research Centre in 2001.

Chennai-headquartered fertility and reproductive health clinic chain Prashanth Fertility Research Centre (PFRC) has appointed an investment banker to support its maiden external fundraising efforts, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Prashanth Fertility, which has now been in operation for more than two decades, has given the fundraise mandate to ......