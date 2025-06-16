IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round

IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round

Premium
IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round
An Iswarya Fertility Center clinic in Chennai | Credit: Iswarya Health

Chennai-based Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd, which operates a chain of in-vitro fertilization clinics under Iswarya Fertility Center, is looking to raise its maiden external equity funding round, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The healthcare services provider, which boasts a presence in more than 60 cities across India, intends ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

Healthcare

OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

Pro
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Healthcare

PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Advent International to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma

Healthcare

Advent International to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma

Pro
Carlyle signs out of India firm in second exit move in two days

Healthcare

Carlyle signs out of India firm in second exit move in two days

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Healthcare

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Pro
How was Creador's exit move as India portfolio firm reviews IPO plan?

Healthcare

How was Creador's exit move as India portfolio firm reviews IPO plan?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW