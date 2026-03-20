Italy's Poggipolini acquires majority stake in Aero Fasteners, enters Indian market

Italian company Poggipolini Group has acquired a majority stake in Aero Fasteners, an Indian company specialising in the manufacturing of fastening systems for the aeronautics, space and defence sectors, the companies said in a statement.

The deal marks Poggipolini Group’s official entry into Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem. It will expand the group’s footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

“India is a strategic market in our long-term growth journey, as it allows us to serve even better our customers who are increasingly investing in the country, in line with the Make in India policy promoted by the Government of India,” said Michele Poggipolini, chief executive officer, Poggipolini Group.

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The partnership will focus on strengthening local capabilities to design and manufacture advanced engineered products entirely in India, according to a statement issued by the company.

The statement added that exports will continue to represent a key pillar of growth, while the partnership will also support the rapid expansion of India’s domestic aerospace sector.

“This collaboration will not only strengthen our technological and manufacturing capabilities but will also position us as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain,” said Jasmer Lather, managing director, Aero Fasteners.

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The Poggipolini Group, which designs and manufactures fastening systems, C-Class components, and vertically integrated transmission systems for the aeronautics, space and defence markets, kicked off its expansion strategy in 2022.

It acquired Aviomec in Mornago (Italy) in 2022, followed by the acquisition of Houston Precision Fasteners in Houston in 2024.

Today, the Poggipolini Group generates approximately 75 per cent of its revenues internationally and 25 per cent in Italy. Aeronautics and space represent the group’s core markets, accounting for about 80 per cent of revenues, followed by automotive with 15 per cent and motorsport with 5 per cent.

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New Delhi based Fusion Capital Advisors were the financial advisors to Poggipolini Group on the deal.

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