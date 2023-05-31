facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

By Reuters

  • 31 May 2023
Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

Italian pencils and creative tools maker F.I.L.A. said on Wednesday it was exploring options to support its Indian business.

The Italian group is looking at an initial public offering among the options for its unit Doms, with the aim of maintaining control over its strategies, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, IFR reported that Indian stationery company DOMS Industries was working with ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and JM Financial on a domestic IPO worth around $100 million, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.

Advertisement

The Italian group expects a mid-single digit organic revenue growth in 2023, led by India and Mexico and boosted by a recovery in North America.

IPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Sequoia-backed MobiKwik eyes inorganic growth ahead of planned IPO

TMT

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik eyes inorganic growth ahead of planned IPO

Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

Consumer

Italy's FILA exploring IPO for Indian unit Doms

Premium
Global Ventures' Sacha Haider on investment strategy, deal pipeline and more

Finance

Global Ventures' Sacha Haider on investment strategy, deal pipeline and more

Premium
PremjiInvest-backed JV hires former exec of Blackstone-controlled firm as CEO

Manufacturing

PremjiInvest-backed JV hires former exec of Blackstone-controlled firm as CEO

India's Q4 GDP growth quickens to 6.1%

Economy

India's Q4 GDP growth quickens to 6.1%

Tiger Global-backed Mensa Brands trims employee count

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Mensa Brands trims employee count

Advertisement