IT firm Cyient to acquire Melbourne based WorkForce Delta

Hyderabad-based midsized IT organisation Cyient has signed an agreement to acquire WorkForce Delta, a Melbourne, Australia-based workforce management consultancy.

Through the purchase, Cyient will incorporate WorkForce Delta into its industry 4.0 focused solutions suite, the IntelliCyient portfolio.

It is expected to help Cyient with front-end consulting capabilities, especially in terms of digital mobile workforce management focused in the verticals of utilities and telecom industries.

Mobile workforce management (MWM) is an umbrella term for the tools and processes that help mobile workers with their jobs in terms of increasing productivity and efficiency.

A May 2020 report by research organisation marketsandmarkets.com pegged the global workforce management market size to grow from $6 billion in 2020 to $9.3 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3%.

Workforce Delta, founded in 2015, currently has less than 30 consultants working in advising and execution of workforce management programs. After being incorporated into the IntelliCyient portfolio, the relationship will see Cyient offer a complete lifecycle solution, spanning from process consulting, solution implementation, analytics and managed support services.

"Cyient's extensive range of solutions and offerings are highly complementary to our mobile workforce management expertise and we look forward to leveraging both organizations' capabilities,” Yuri Margoulis, co-founder and managing director, WorkForce Delta, said.

Cyient’s IntelliCyient solution portfolio, launched in April this year, is a combination of six digital solutions focused on digital transformation initiatives within its clients.

The major industries it looks to tap into includes manufacturing, utilities, mining, natural resources, industrial and aerospace.