Is India’s tax system ready for the creator economy?

As India’s digital creators reshape culture and commerce, outdated tax laws threaten to stifle this growing creative economy

As prosperity grows, the natural human progression is towards creative expression. Ancient India demonstrated this through stone and scripture.

Today, a similar transition unfolds digitally. As prosperity grows, automation handles repetitive work, and connectivity deepens, more individuals pursue creative work online—using mobile phones and editing software to produce short-form videos, podcasts, livestreams, and digital art distributed across the internet. What is emerging is not a passing trend but a structural shift in how people produce, earn, and express themselves—and this creative renaissance is already generating measurable economic impact.

Booming creator economy

Globally, the creator economy is growing rapidly and is projected to exceed $480 billion by 2027. India is riding this wave with 2 to 2.5 million active digital creators—individuals with over 1,000 followers. Despite this scale, only 8–10% monetise their content effectively, underscoring massive untapped potential. The creator ecosystem's direct revenues, estimated at $20–25 billion today, are projected to reach $100–125 billion by decade's end.

The growth carries both economic and social significance, offering alternative pathways for employment and expression, particularly for young people. With India having just 1.5 influencers per 1,000 Instagram users compared to Brazil's 13 and America's 14, enormous growth potential remains untapped.

Yet bottlenecks persist. A tax system that neither defines nor recognises the modern creator represents a key constraint. Regulatory frameworks designed for industrial-age employment create friction precisely where growth should accelerate.

The regulatory mismatch

India’s tax framework, like much of the global system, was designed for a different economic reality where income sources were predictable, employment relationships were clear, and revenue streams followed traditional patterns. Today’s creators operate in a fundamentally different ecosystem.

Consider Priya, a lifestyle influencer from Pune who earned eight lakh rupees last year from 15 different revenue streams: Instagram brand deals where some brands deducted 10 percent TDS while others deducted nothing, YouTube earnings subject to TDS by Google but with tax forms issued only in English, and five affiliate marketing programmes each with different tax treatments. Her chartered accountant spent 40 hours just categorising her income properly.

This example reflects a broader systemic problem. The complexity of income streams and varied tax treatments leads to significant compliance burdens for creators. The tax code treats creators as either traditional employees or conventional businesses, when they are neither. Each revenue stream follows different rules, creating compliance costs that often exceed actual tax liability.

Less than 15 percent of creator income gets accurately reported—not due to intentional evasion but because the system is too complex to navigate. Recent Income Tax (IT) Department enforcement actions on several YouTubers and influencers revealed significant underreporting, which the department attributed primarily to “ignorance of tax laws” rather than intent to evade.

This regulatory friction prevents the creator supply expansion that brands desperately need, creating an ‘inventory shortage’ where brands cannot find enough creators to partner with. The result: over-reliance on alpha creators and limited overall market growth. When more than 30 percent of online shoppers are influenced by creator purchase decisions but less than 10 percent of influencers can monetise effectively, massive economic value remains unrealised.

Other countries like Singapore and Dubai are adopting creator-friendly tax policies, leading to a potential ‘creator drain’ from India. While Singapore offers business-oriented visas for digital entrepreneurs, Dubai has established dedicated ‘free zones’ for media and creative professionals. These policies incentivise Indian creators who continue generating India-focused content for Indian audiences while paying taxes and conducting business activities overseas.

Building the creator tax code

The solution requires coordinated action across four critical areas, each addressing specific pain points in the current system.

First, India needs dedicated income categories for creators. A specific provision under Section 44ADA should allow 50 percent of gross receipts to be treated as presumptive income for creators earning up to ₹50 lakh annually. This mirrors existing treatment for professionals like doctors and architects while acknowledging the unique nature of creator earnings, eliminating current confusion about whether creator income qualifies as business income, professional fees, or income from other sources.

Second, platform compliance must be standardised. All digital platforms should implement uniform 5 percent TDS deduction once annual payouts exceed ₹50,000, with standardised tax certificates issued in regional languages. This would end the current chaos where identical income faces different tax treatments depending on the payment platform. YouTube, Instagram, and affiliate networks would follow the same rules, creating predictability for creators and tax officers alike.

Third, GST thresholds require creator-specific revision. Digital creators should have a higher threshold of ₹40 lakh, with optional quarterly composition schemes taxed at 2 percent. This acknowledges the volatile nature of creator income, which rarely follows the stable monthly patterns assumed in current GST rules. A creator earning ₹15 lakh in one quarter and ₹3 lakh in the next should not face the same compliance burden as a traditional business with steady revenue.

Fourth, the government must build tailored digital infrastructure. A dedicated creator tax portal should offer simplified filing procedures, automatic categorisation of revenue sources based on platform data, and real-time reconciliation with Form 26AS.

These reforms would transform regulatory friction into competitive advantage, enabling the creator economy to reach its full potential while ensuring appropriate tax collection from a formalised, growing sector.

The choice before India

In a sector as nascent and fast-evolving as the creator economy, today's regulatory choices will shape India's place in the global creative landscape for the next decade. What they need now is a tax system that supports rather than penalises their ambition.

The current framework views digital creators as outliers in a system built for industrial-age income models. In reality, they are pioneers of a new economic order: entrepreneurial, distributed, and digitally native.

India can either lead this transformation by designing creator-friendly regulatory infrastructure, or watch its creative talent migrate to more adaptive jurisdictions. The question is no longer whether the tax system needs modernisation. It is whether India still intends to be the place where global creative empires are built.

Reforms are essential to secure India’s leadership in the global creative economy.

