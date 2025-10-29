IPO window for REITs, InvITs shows promise; family offices keen: Panellists at VCCircle summit

Premium Top executives of Mindspace REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Embassy REIT, and Brookfield Properties at a panel discussion

The initial public offering (IPO) window for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) looks promising, with more developers eyeing listings amid growing domestic investor interest, panelists said at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit in Mumbai. “Most of us are giving returns anywhere between the mid-teens (and) ......