IPO-bound Delhivery acquires California-based Transition Robotics

Market-bound logistics company Delhivery has acquired California-based Transition Robotics Inc for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement.

After the transaction, all the intellectual properties registered in the US will be assigned to Delhivery. The acquisition will help Delhivery in strengthening its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys, it said.

Founded in 2011 in Santa Cruz, California, TRI provides offerings in all aspects of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing.

Kapil Bharati, chief technology officer of Delhivery, said Delhivery was building its supply chain platform and looking at long-term developments that that could shape the industry. "Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core drone technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country," he said.

This is Delhivery's second acquisition this year. The logistics giant bought Spoton Logistics Pvt. Ltd, owned by private equity firms Samara Capital and Xponentia Capital, for $235 million in August.

Earlier in 2019, Delhivery acquired the Indian business of Dubai's Aramex that was followed with the purchase of India Quotient backed Roadpiper the next year. Previously in 2013, Delhivery acquired cash collection services, brand name and the operations team (comprising over 60 people) of the Hyderabad-based startup Gharpay Technology Services for an undisclosed amount.

Delhivery was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati as a hyperlocal express logistics services firm in Delhi.

It provides end-to-end logistics and supply chain services companies in India and has fulfilled over one billion shipments since inception, the company said. It works with over 17,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands, according to its website.

